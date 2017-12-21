Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Sports

Year in Review: Sports in Cayman for January and February of 2017

December 20, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The year 2017 started with a bang as January and February featured boxer Manny Pacquiao hosting the Island Rumble, 4-time gold medalist Michael Johnson’s consultation with the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee, and former tennis player John McEnroe stealing the show at the Legends tennis event. We recap the jammed packed start to the year in our first installment of our year in review series.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: