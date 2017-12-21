The year 2017 started with a bang as January and February featured boxer Manny Pacquiao hosting the Island Rumble, 4-time gold medalist Michael Johnson’s consultation with the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee, and former tennis player John McEnroe stealing the show at the Legends tennis event. We recap the jammed packed start to the year in our first installment of our year in review series.
-
Share This!
Year in Review: Sports in Cayman for January and February of 2017
December 20, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Let's Talk Sports • Sports
Let’s Talk Sports: Matheo Capasso and George Hider
December 20, 2017
Let's Talk Sports • Sports
Let’s Talk Sports: Jermaine Sharpe
December 20, 2017
Sports
Football: CIFA clubs hope ‘Christmas Cup’ compensates lack of games
December 19, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.