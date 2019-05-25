‘Cayman Hockey Festival’ celebrates seven years of regional play

The ‘Cayman Hockey Festival’ saw two repeat winners at the seventh annual tournament took to the Cayman International School field 18-19 May. Along with local teams, the tournament featured field hockey squads from Jamaica’s Munro College and St. Andrews, as well as the ‘Danby Ladies ‘ of Yorkshire, England. Tournament Organizer Simon Barwick says the event continues to attract a strong field with growing interest.

“To get good hockey talent to come from abroad to play us, and keep us on our standards, is really great,” said Barwick. “It’s refreshing to have them they come with so much energy. They’re excited to be here. We have a very vibrant hockey fraternity here,” Barrick told Cayman 27. “We are an officially sanctioned Federation by the International Hockey Federation (IHF). Our club is actually exploding, we have so many players, and it’s really good, really good turnout. We’re now able to play twice a week.”The two-day event includes eight games of both men’s and women’s field hockey along with mixed gender play. Men’s winners are awarded the ‘Alex Horner Trophy’ in honour of a Cayman Islands player who passed away in 2010.

The Cayman Islands repeated as men’s champions with a 4-0 win over Jamaica, while the Jamaica Crocodiles defeated the Cayman Islands All-Stars 3-2 to repeat as women’s champions.