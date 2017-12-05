$5.9m Gov’t communications deal explained

The Cayman Islands government inked a $5.9 million deal with telecommunications company Motorola, to enhance our emergency services. But what exactly does that deal entail?

Cayman’s emergency services are getting a multi-million makeover.

“This also comes with a remote speaker mic with a strobe light on it, so when you talk about the moments that matter inside a burning building, when you have a strobe light and a visible radio, this is more tools that help,” said Vice President of Motorola for the Caribbean and Latin America, Michael De Vente.

Mr. deVente broke down the features of the Motorola’s P25 radio technology something Fire Chief David Hails sees as the solutions to problems the department currently faces.

“When we’re in environments which are giving off a lot of smoke for instance, to be able to be able to see that strobe light through the smoke and darkness and that’s going to be a great help,” said Mr. Hails.

Last week at a media conference Government announced a partnership with the telecom giant, Mr. Hails said the improved communication system will allow coverage all over the island.

“There are black spots on the island where the current radios don’t work and that happens in buildings as well and sometimes we have to revert back to mobile phones to make contact with various departments,” said Mr. Hails.

Three new radio sites will be added in West Bay, Frank Sound and the West End of Cayman Brac to create full coverage. Director of Hazard Management, McCleary Frederick said the current system is so outdated, it cannot be upgraded.

“The strobe lights, the man down can’t be covered on the system that we have now, so with the upgrade of the system, it gives us additional resources and additional features that we cannot accomplish with the current system,” said Mr. Frederick.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers says the new communications system will serve as a platform for future enhancements of government communication for emergency personnel.

Government purchased its current Motorola Radio system in 2003 and the new P25 system will be fully implemented by August 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

