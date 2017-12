Copper Falls restaurant owner Frank Fleiger has died.

Steak lovers across the island may have noticed the black ribbon and notice of closure sign on the doors of Copper falls steakhouse. The unexpected closure came as a result of Mr Fleiger’s death. Cayman 27 understand he passed away late Sunday (17 December) evening. We reached out to persons close with Mr Fleiger for further detail but up to news time we had no response.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print