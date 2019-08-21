Hurley’s Media Sales
Overseas marine investigator to help the RCIPS with boat collision cause

August 20, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
On the heels of a deadly boat collision in the North Sound, police are aiming to bring in a marine specialist from overseas to help investigate. RCIPS commissioner Derek Byrne on Saturday (17 August) said while the detectives and the joint marine unit are currently investigating the collision, they’ll need a helping hand.

“We are taking in an off-island marine construction accident investigator to assist us in our investigations and that’s going to take some time to put that all together,” said Mr. Byrne. According to police, the marine accident investigator will be arriving in Cayman sometime this week.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

