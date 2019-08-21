Overseas marine investigator to help the RCIPS with boat collision cause

On the heels of a deadly boat collision in the North Sound, police are aiming to bring in a marine specialist from overseas to help investigate. RCIPS commissioner Derek Byrne on Saturday (17 August) said while the detectives and the joint marine unit are currently investigating the collision, they’ll need a helping hand.

“We are taking in an off-island marine construction accident investigator to assist us in our investigations and that’s going to take some time to put that all together,” said Mr. Byrne. According to police, the marine accident investigator will be arriving in Cayman sometime this week.

