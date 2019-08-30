Legal arguments wrap-up in same-sex marriage appeal

Legal arguments wrapped up Thursday (29 August) in government’s appeal of the Grand Court’s ruling legalising same-sex marriages in the Cayman Islands.

Thursday attorneys representing same-sex couple Chantelle Day and Vickie-Bodden had their say.

They dismissed the government’s arguments that the Chief Justice was wrong to change the Marriage Law.

Government’s attorneys contended the change should have been left to legislators to determine.

However, Thursday attorneys for Ms. Day and Ms. Bodden said the Chief Justice had to provide a remedy for the couple.

They argued the Chief Justice was under a legal obligation to do so.

They said he had to modify the only framework existing for couples to enjoy their private and family life and that’s marriage.

No date has been set for the Appeal Court’s decision in the legal challenge.

