90% of signatures needed to trigger cruise port referendum are verified

Ninety percent of the signatures needed to trigger a referendum on the proposed cruise port project have been verified, according to the Cayman Islands Elections Office. The office released its latest numbers Monday (19 August) evening.

Of the 5,741 signatures submitted for verification, 4,772 have been verified. That’s 90.2 percent of the number of signatures required to be verified. That means of the 969 signatures still needing verification, only 520 need to be verified to trigger the referendum.

