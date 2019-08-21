Hurley’s Media Sales
90% of signatures needed to trigger cruise port referendum are verified

August 20, 2019
Kevin Morales
Ninety percent of the signatures needed to trigger a referendum on the proposed cruise port project have been verified, according to the Cayman Islands Elections Office. The office released its latest numbers Monday (19 August) evening. 

Of the 5,741 signatures submitted for verification, 4,772 have been verified. That’s 90.2 percent of the number of signatures required to be verified. That means of the 969 signatures still needing verification, only 520 need to be verified to trigger the referendum.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

