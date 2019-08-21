Bodden Town MLA speak out on false rumours

Bodden Town East MLA Hon. Dwayne Seymour addresses the rumors of a sexual assault and cover-up that have rocked his district. It comes days after police said they did not find evidence that shows an 11-year-old boy in the area was drugged, sexually assaulted and money was paid to his family to keep it quiet.

“I am relieved that the police investigation and the hospital confirmed there was no sexual assault on the young child. I am a parent and I believe children are very special and I’m a great believer that we should protect our children from all of this evil. I am very saddened to see how a false and vicious rumor could reach this level with so many chiming in without facts. As a society, I think we need to be more responsible and be patient to get the facts first before we castigate our own people in such a small community ruining lives. I pray this is a lesson learned. In the meantime, let’s pray for the family of the mother, the child and the accused gentleman they need our support,” said Mr. Seymour.

Police are currently investigating the person behind the blog stating they may have violated the penal code.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was amended to remove a sentence stating a Cayman Marl Road story previously published online mentioned Minister Dwayne Seymour’s by name.

