Additional access points for disabled at ORIA coming, says CIAA

Cayman 27 is following up on a story we broke earlier this week, where activist Kent McTaggart pointed out what he called the lack of disability access points at the new airport, even though the tourism ministry confirmed it was built to code and passed planning.

The question: can access be improved?

“The airport has been built to the code, pass-through planning, but if we see other opportunities to make it more convenient for people, that’s what our job is to do that,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell.

“We have built according to code, it was approved by planning, so we need to code, however as soon as the hoardings were taken down by the sidewalk, we noticed the same issue, so about 2 to 3 weeks ago we decided that yes, we have to put more ramps in,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was critical of one part of that story. He said a shot showing Mr. McTaggart describing where a wheelchair user may have to navigate between ramps was misleading, because he says most passengers would have already been dropped off before reaching the airport’s far west side.

