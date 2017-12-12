Automotive Programme for Caymanian youth underway

Hope Academy has launched a new training programme and it’s aimed at training Caymanians young and old to learn the trade of automotive mechanics. Dean of Students and Operation Manager at Hope Academy Micheal Myles says it’s known some of Cayman’s young persons won’t be pursuing tertiary level education, but this programme will be available to them to help get them trained up so they can make an honest living. The programme will be available to the public and will run after school hours. Mr. Myles said “From 3 o’clock possibly until 8 o’clock at night, Hope Academy will be our base. It will be open to the community, but we will definitely be taking our students first and a major part of that is to make sure the adult learning continues.”

Mr Myles says currently some 25 to 30 students, boys and girls are currently enrolled in the programme.

