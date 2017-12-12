Suzuki stolen in George Town

Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
December 11, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue Suzuki sidekick that was stolen from Main Street in George Town last week.
It was reportedly stolen sometime between 8 a.m. on Wednesday (6 December) and 7:30 a.m. on Friday (8 December). It bears the registration number 166-484.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is encouraged to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

