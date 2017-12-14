Barcam Esso promotes reading

Many who live in the Eastern districts may have stopped in at Barcam Esso to top up your phone, pay your light bill, or ship packages abroad, but how about picking up the skill of reading as well? That’s what business owner Peter Campbell says he wants children to learn when they come to his gas station.

Mr. Campbell and his staff have started a programme to encourage young ones into get interested in reading while their parents utilise the gas station services. He said, “I came up with this plan to occupy kids when they come into the fuel station, so we decide to come up with this programme with kids promoting early reading. Mr. Campbell said all the books in the gas station are donated and students are allowed to carry them home them to read. He said if they come back with a small summary on what they read they can get a prize.

