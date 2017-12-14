Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Top Story: MLA Chris Saunders on crime in Bodden Town

December 13, 2017
Philipp Richter
Today the R.C.I.P.S confirmed it’s recorded a spike in burglaries in Grand Cayman, which mainly affected the Bodden Town areas and West Bay. Tonight (13 December) we are joined by MLA for Bodden Town West Chris Saunders to discuss the situation.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

