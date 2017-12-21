Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Barton on New Year’s Eve limitations: ‘Time for law changes’

December 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Attorney Richard Barton picks apart the Music and Dance (Control) Law saying it’s time for Cayman to update antiquated legislation. He joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales on tonight’s (20 December) Top Story segment to discuss the issue.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

