Body found hanging in Windsor Park

December 23, 2017
Joe Avary
According to the RCIPS, the body of a man was found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town early Saturday morning.
In a press release issued early Saturday (23 December), police described receiving reports of the body of a man found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town shortly after 6 a.m.
Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene where the body was found. EMTs determined there were no signs of life. The RCIPS is investigating. No other details were made immediately available.
Police ask that anyone with any information about this incident call 949-4222 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477(TIPS).
Cayman 27 will update this story when more information becomes available.
Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

