Two injured in Christmas Eve crash

December 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Two men are hospitalised today (December 24) after a single car collision early this morning in North Side. An RCIPS statement issued today said, just passed 1:30 a.m., police, fire and emergency personnel responded to a collision in the vicinity of Rossini street. The vehicle had overturned and caught fire. The driver and passenger, both males, were ejected from the vehicle. The fire was later extinguished. The men were taken to hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, the passenger has serious injuries to his ear. We will have more on this story as information comes to hand.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

