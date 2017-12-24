Man found dead at Palm Heights Drive, No foul play suspected

A man is found dead in George Town yesterday (23 December.)
However, police say they do not suspect foul play.
According to the RCIPS officers and emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious male at an address on Palm Heights Drive in George Town yesterday evening just past 7 p.m.
The man was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
He was the second man found dead yesterday. In the other incident a man was found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town around 6 a.m.
The matter is under police investigation. Do check back for updates on this and other stories.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.