Capella Music festival kicks off

December 7, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cayman gets ready for some world-class entertainment the Cayman Capella music festival kicks off tonight (7 December.)

Mogul Entertainment created the event to fill a void, they say was left after the Cayman Islands jazz festival was discontinued. The festival mixes sounds of iconic musicians, current hit-makers and local talent, we caught up with American comedian Red Grant before his show tonight.

“They say something in my comedy that made them say hey man let’s bring red , he can handle this situation, handle the island, handle a music festival because it’s different from just a comedy show, so you know I’m excited,” said Mr. Grant.

Thursday 7th of December @ Margaritaville, GT

Star Search Music Summit 7PM

Red Grant Comedy Hour 9PM

Friday 8th of December @ Festival Greens

Gates open at 6PM

Local Talent 7PM

International Acts 9PM

