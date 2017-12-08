Flow – Double Data Christmas
Test
News

Cayman Islands YMCA turns 5

December 7, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cayman’s chapter of the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) turns five this week and the organization is aiming to boost efforts in the coming year to build teen leadership.

The YMCA hosts many projects within the community, from promoting family fitness, afterschool programmes and team building exercises.

And CEO of the Cayman Islands YMCA Gregory Smith says it’s all aimed at helping people to be the best they can be.

“Our hope is that they would take away a sense of inspiration, an idea that they can be more, they can do more, as they learn more they’re more empowered to have a more fulfilled life as a result of a lot of the activities and friends, the social environment they are in,” said Mr. Smith.

To celebrate the 5th birthday, the YMCA is hosting a kickball match at the field of dreams this Saturday starting at 9am.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: