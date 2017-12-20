Cayman celebrates Hanukkah

It’s the 7th day (19 December) and last night of Hanukkah.

And those in the Jewish community are getting ready to witness the last lighting of the Menorah. Festivities began on the 12th of December, with the first lighting of the Menorah, the sacred candle with seven branches. It is lit every night into Hanukkah. Every night there has been a themed event around the island and tonight (19 December) for the last night of Hanukkah, is being hosted at the Marriott ballroom.

“Everyday we must increase in light, we can’t chase away darkness with a stick we have to turn on the lights, so each day we must increase in light and good deeds and positivity and kindling the world,” said Rabbi Berel Pewzner from Chabad Cayman.

