Valet service launched at Camana Bay, 4,000 new parking spaces planned

Camana Bay has launched valet parking service just in time for the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

Anyone who works and plays at Camana Bay is invited to take advantage of the free service, it’s located near Bay Market on Forum Lane (right down the street from Cayman 27’s studios).

Dart Real Estate told Cayman 27 the aim is convenience, especially through the rush of the busy holiday season, and before the first of many future parking spaces become available.

“4,000 in fact, and that’s going to start coming on stream next year, as we get to that stage we are having services like valet parking in place because it’s all about making the experience easier and more enjoyable for all,” said Dart Real Estate News and PR manager Tammi Sulliman.

Two surface parking lots are expected to open in January, one on either side of the pedestrian walkway Camana Bay has dubbed ‘the Rise.’ These lots will add about 350 new spaces.

