One man hospitalized, driver arrested after motorcycle collision

A 40-year-old George Town man is arrested and bailed on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motor vehicle collision on West Bay Road last night (17 December.)

Police say around 7:30 last night they responded to a crash involving a black Suzuki motorcycle and a Grey Honda CRV. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital. He’s being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, and is listed in stable condition.

West Bay Road was temporarily closed following the incident as officers conducted their traffic investigation, it was reopened to traffic shortly after 12 this morning (18 December.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

