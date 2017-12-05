Cayman Crime Stoppers expands crime reporting portfolio

Cayman Crime Stoppers is working with new investigative agencies and is aiming to become a one-stop crime reporting shop.

At Friday’s (1 December) Cayman Crime Stoppers annual fundraiser, it was announced that the agency will be working with other departments outside of the police force such as Immigration, Customs, Department of Environment and Environmental Health to expand their reach in keeping the Cayman Islands safe.

“Meaning turtle poaching, all of those things, all those eagle rays that were killed in East End, if you see something and if you say something you will be eligible for a reward,” said Chairman of Cayman Crime Stoppers Sebastien Guilbard.

Cayman Crime Stoppers is an organization that works closely with law enforcement to encourage the public to submit information anonymously. http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

