Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

Cayman Crime Stoppers expands crime reporting portfolio

December 4, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cayman Crime Stoppers is working with new investigative agencies and is aiming to become a one-stop crime reporting shop.

At Friday’s (1 December) Cayman Crime Stoppers annual fundraiser, it was announced that the agency will be working with other departments outside of the police force such as Immigration, Customs, Department of Environment and Environmental Health to expand their reach in keeping the Cayman Islands safe.

“Meaning turtle poaching, all of those things, all those eagle rays that were killed in East End, if you see something and if you say something you will be eligible for a reward,” said Chairman of Cayman Crime Stoppers Sebastien Guilbard.

Cayman Crime Stoppers is an organization that works closely with law enforcement to encourage the public to submit information anonymously. http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: