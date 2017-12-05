Search for replacement continues as current UCCI President prepares to step down

The time is soon approaching where UCCI President Roy Bodden will step down from his post.

Mr. Bodden has served as the university’s President since 2009.

But now feels it is time for him to move on.

A new president has not yet been chosen and though he isn’t personally involved Mr Bodden feels positive about the selection process.

“Well you know the search the search is just beginning, it seems to be going well. The search is mainly driven by the board or committees of the board but it seems to be going well, and as I am transitioning out it’s not usual for me to be so involved in that. Although I wish them well,” said Mr. Bodden.

Recruitment for his replacement is ongoing.

