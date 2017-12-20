EE water-related death: California man identified as victim

Police have released the identity of the US visitor in Cayman’s latest water-related death.

He is James Howard Huber, a 59-year-old resident of California.

Mr Huber died last week after an incident in East End. According to RCIPS the man was riding a wave runner off Austin Connolly Drive when he experienced difficulties and fell off.

A man he was snorkeling with earlier brought him on-shore where CPR was administered by EMTs and fire officers around 2.30 p.m.

He was transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was pronounced dead.

