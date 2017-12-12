Following Stephens’ release, Conditional Release Board explains its processes

The board that approved the release of a former track coach sent to prison explains how it reaches its decisions.

Ato Stephens was sentenced in August to 18 months in prison relating to illicit photos he received from a teenage girl.

The Conditional Release Board recently granted him conditional release.

A spokesperson tells Cayman 27 any prisoner serving a term of imprisonment of more than one year is eligible to apply to the Conditional Release Board for release on license after serving sixty percent of their sentence.

That includes time spent remanded in custody.

The Board says it has access to several relevant reports before making its decision, including reports about the likelihood of the prisoner re-offending.

Those out on conditional release are subject to supervision and can be sent back to jail if they breach the terms of their conditional release.

Mr. Stephens was sentenced to be deported after serving his sentence, but the Immigration Department recently told Cayman 27 it was processing all matters relating to his status in Cayman.

