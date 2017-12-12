Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Crime News

Following Stephens’ release, Conditional Release Board explains its processes

December 11, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The board that approved the release of a former track coach sent to prison explains how it reaches its decisions.

Ato Stephens was sentenced in August to 18 months in prison relating to illicit photos he received from a teenage girl.

The Conditional Release Board recently granted him conditional release.

A spokesperson tells Cayman 27 any prisoner serving a term of imprisonment of more than one year is eligible to apply to the Conditional Release Board for release on license after serving sixty percent of their sentence.

That includes time spent remanded in custody.

The Board says it has access to several relevant reports before making its decision, including reports about the likelihood of the prisoner re-offending.

Those out on conditional release are subject to supervision and can be sent back to jail if they breach the terms of their conditional release. 

Mr. Stephens was sentenced to be deported after serving his sentence, but the Immigration Department recently told Cayman 27 it was processing all matters relating to his status in Cayman. 

 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

