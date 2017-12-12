Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Viewer feedback (11 December 2017)

December 11, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Cayman 27’s Viewer Feedback segment for Monday, 11 December 2017. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: