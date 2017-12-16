Football: Frederick, Foster honored to be ‘Proud of Them’

Two Caymanian footballers, Kareem Foster and Joshewa Frederick were recently honored by government’s ‘Proud of Them’ initiative. Here’s a look at two of the winners as Cayman 27 caught up with teach of them to speak about the award:

Kareem Foster, Bodden Town

Footballer Kareem Foster of Loughborough College in London England says it’s an honor to receive this award. The striker, formerly a member of Cayman Athletic, is currently a member of the Cayman Islands National Under-20 team.

“I feel honored and humbled to get the award, and to make my Mom proud. I am enjoying the experience abroad, to see different styles of football. The season is going well, the advice I’d give to youths who want to play abroad: never give up hope and dedication. There’s always someone out there willing to help no matter what, just keep pushing. Shout out to Cayman Athletic and Coach Gillie.”

Joshewa Frederick, George Town

Defender and midfielder Joshewa Frederick is a junior at Longwood University, formally of northwest Kansas Technical. The George Town native is a former Under-20 National player with 1 goal in 110 minutes for the Lancers. The former Cayman Athletic star says football is his escape and his passion.

“It’s a huge relief, I forget about everything. I just want to play and want to win. If I can do it, anything can do it. I realized that if I work hard, school can get me what I need. School has helped me mature a lot, I feel more independent now.”

