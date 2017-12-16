Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Football: Frederick, Foster honored to be ‘Proud of Them’

December 15, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Two Caymanian footballers, Kareem Foster and Joshewa Frederick were recently honored by government’s ‘Proud of Them’ initiative. Here’s a look at two of the winners as Cayman 27 caught up with teach of them to speak about the award:

Kareem Foster, Bodden Town

Footballer Kareem Foster of Loughborough College in London England says it’s an honor to receive this award. The striker, formerly a member of Cayman Athletic, is currently a member of the Cayman Islands National Under-20 team.

“I feel honored and humbled to get the award, and to make my Mom proud. I am enjoying the experience abroad, to see different styles of football. The season is going well, the advice I’d give to youths who want to play abroad: never give up hope and dedication. There’s always someone out there willing to help no matter what, just keep pushing. Shout out to Cayman Athletic and Coach Gillie.”

Joshewa Frederick, George Town

Defender and midfielder Joshewa Frederick is a junior at Longwood University, formally of northwest Kansas Technical. The George Town native is a former Under-20 National player with 1 goal in 110 minutes for the Lancers. The former Cayman Athletic star says football is his escape and his passion.

“It’s a huge relief, I forget about everything. I just want to play and want to win. If I can do it, anything can do it. I realized that if I work hard, school can get me what I need. School has helped me mature a lot, I feel more independent now.”

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

