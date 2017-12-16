Hyman sends positive message to John Gray students with signed Rio jersey

Cayman’s Olympic sprinter and 100 meter national record holder Kemar Hyman offered a piece of memorabilia for the hallways of John Gray High School: a signed jersey from the 2016 Summer Olympics.

“It means a lot to me to give back to school and to community. Kids will hopefully see this, and give back as well.”

Principal Jonathan Clarke says his presence at the school throughout the week has been invaluable.

“It’s fantastic having somebody of his caliber, both in terms of his athletic prowess, but also he’s a former tarpon academy student. It’s fantastic of him to be giving back, sending a positive message about working hard and work ethic.”

