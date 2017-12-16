Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Hyman sends positive message to John Gray students with signed Rio jersey

December 15, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Olympic sprinter and 100 meter national record holder Kemar Hyman offered a piece of memorabilia for the hallways of  John Gray High School: a signed jersey from the 2016 Summer Olympics.

“It means a lot to me to give back to school and to community. Kids will hopefully see this, and give back as well.”

Principal Jonathan Clarke says his presence at the school throughout the week has been invaluable.

“It’s fantastic having somebody of his caliber, both in terms of his athletic prowess, but also he’s a former tarpon academy student. It’s fantastic of him to be giving back, sending a positive message about working hard and work ethic.”

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

