Golf: Cayman finishes third at 63rd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships

The Cayman Islands national men’s golf team came up short of repeating as tops in the region Friday (5 July) finishing third overall at the 63rd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Case de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

After dropping to fourth overall and +52 strokes over par to finish round three, Cayman fought back to finish +65 over par for the tournament ahead of Jamaica (4th, +70), Trinidad & Tobago (5th, +88) Barbados (6th, +95) and Bahamas (7th, +100).

Leading the way was 2019 national champion Andrew Jarvis. The 20-year-old finished with his second below-par round of the week at one -1 under 70 for the day, tying him for fourth overall in the individual men’s standings.

15-year-old Justin Hastings was +2 over par to finish tied for 13th overall, while Payten Wight was +3 over on the day and finished 15th overall for the tournament. 15-year-old Aaron Jarvis was +10 over for round four and finished tied for 25th for the week, while newcomers Barry Daly (+9) finished 27th overall, with Cameron Leitch +25 over and 42nd for the championships.

“I am proud of their efforts this week,” said Head Coach Erick Fowler. “They fought hard through some tough times to pull out a strong third place. In the end, we couldn’t avoid some high scores in certain areas of the golf course, had a tough time with some of the many wind changes throughout the week, and missed quite a few key putts.”

The Hoerman Cup – awarded to the top men’s team – went to host nation Dominican Republic who finished just +17 over par for the tournament based on the top four of six individual scores. Puerto Rico finished second overall at +37 over par. Dominican Juan Jose Guerra was the top individual male golfer shooting even par for the tournament.

“Congratulations to the Dominican Republic for some great golf this week along with Puerto Rico,” said Fowler. “Very deserving champions in both categories. Thank you to the Dominican Republic and FedoGolf put on a very good tournament.”

In the battle for the George Teale trophy – awarded to the top women’s team – Puerto Rico repeated as champions shooting a tournament-best +8 over par. Cayman finished 7th out of seven countries with a combined score of +89 over par. 14-year-old Holly McLean was the top female golfer for Cayman finishing +13 over par for round four and +31 over par for the tournament, good for 11th overall in the individual standings. Lauren Needham was +19 over on the final day and +58 over for the tournament, finishing 22nd overall.

“A great performance by our two young junior ladies in representing their country can’t be forgotten,” said Fowler. “We can take a lot of positives away from this week by all, and we can take the negatives and build on the upcoming year to be even better prepared.”

After finishing second overall in 2018, Puerto Rican Yudika Rodriguez was the top women’s golfer in the individual standings with the best score of the tournament – male or female – shooting -1 under par 70.

View all the results here.

