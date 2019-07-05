Golf: Cayman fourth after round three of 63rd Caribbean Amateur Championships

The Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) national men’s team fell to fourth overall after the third round of play Thursday (4 July) at the 63rd Caribbean Amateur Golf Champions held on the The Links course at the Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

After finishing round two third overall with a cumulative score +30 over par – based on the top four of six scores – Cayman dropped to fourth overall in round three shooting +22 for the day and +52 strokes over par for the tournament.

“It was a tough day again for the team, but they kept their composure and held it together to finish with respectable scores given the windy conditions,” said Head Coach Erick Fowler.

“At the end of the day, we just couldn’t avoid some big numbers on some holes today. The team still has high spirits.”

Leading the way in round three was CIGA national champion Andrew Jarvis who shot +4 over par to finish tied for sixth overall, while newcomer Barry Daly (25th), Aaron Jarvis (T21st), Justin Hastings (T15th) and Payten Wight (T15th) all shot +6 over par. Cameron Leitch was +19 over par and sits in 37th overall.

Host nation Dominican Republic lead the Hoerman Cup team event standings with a cumulative score of +18 over par.

For the women, CIGA national champion Holly McLean shot +10 over par to sit in ninth overall with an overall score of +18 over after three days of play, while Lauren Needham shot +13 over par to sit in 20th thus far. Cayman’s women’s team are seventh overall with a cumulative score of +37 over par in the George Teale trophy standings. Puerto Rico leads the women’s team event with a tournament best score of +4 over par.

“I feel confident that we will come out in the final round ready to go and get the best possible team finish we can,” said Fowler. “I am still very proud of each and every one of their efforts during this event as we battled a field of talented teams, and look forward to a solid day tomorrow by all.”

The fourth and final round of the 63rd Caribbean Golf Amateur Championships hit the links Friday.

View all the results here.

