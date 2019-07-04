Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands Boxing Association presents Elite Marble & Granite’s ‘Fight Night 5’

July 4, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Amateur boxing returned in a big way Saturday (29 June) as the Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) topped Trinidad & Tobago Boxing Association (TTBO) at Elite Marble & Granite’s ‘Fight Night 5’ held at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym.

Overall, CIBA scored four of six wins including victories from all three boxers – Leah Lajat, Jaden Eccelston and Hepseba Angel – making their amateur debuts. Cayman’s two marquee boxers – defending two-time Light Flyweight Caribbean champion Brandy Barnes and former Caribbean gold medalist Alexander Smith – would fall in the evening’s feature fights.

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

