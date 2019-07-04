Athletics: Sands, Mothersill headline new NACAC executive council

Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) General Secretary and former president Cydonie Mothersill has been elected to the new North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletics Association executive council after elections held Tuesday (2 July) in Queretaro, Mexico.

Ms. Mothersill was elected as a Member At Large alongside three others – Evelyn Farrell (Aruba), Howard Cornelius (ANT) and Calixto Sierra (HON) – as part of the 2019 NACAC Congress.

In a third and final round of voting made up of 31 NACAC countries, former Bahamas Athletics Association president Mike Sands was appointed new NACAC president receiving 14 of a possible 31 votes. Haitian Alain Jean-Pierre was second with twelve, while Mexican Claudia Perez finished third with seven.

Sands will replace outgoing president Victor Lopez who will did not seek re-election. Bajan Catherine Jordan was voted Vice President, while American Stephanie Hightower was voted Treasurer.

The new Executive Council will take office at the end of the Doha World Championship in Qatar 6 October.

(Photo: Mike Sands, Bahamas Press)

