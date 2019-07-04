Football legends score over CI$2,000 for ‘Hope For Today’

Local halfway home the ‘Hope For Today Foundation’ has scored big courtesy of funds raised at this weekend’s charity exhibition football match at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

According to organizers, the non-profit will receive over CI$2,000 from donations gathered at the event Saturday (29 June) where former national team players mixed with regional legends of the pitch such Trini Shaka Hislop and Reggae Boyz legends Walter Boyd, Ricardo Gardener, Darren Moore and Onandi Lowe as part of a weekend-long celebration of the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s first written Constitution.

“Cayman is home to many people who struggle with substance abuse,” said Hydes. “Funds will go towards, food and utilities. We are grateful that they recognize what the foundation is trying to accomplish as it relates to rehabilitation.”

Former national team captain Lee Ramoon captained the ‘red team’ to a 4-3 victory over fellow former national Antonio Smith and the ‘blue team’.

“It was a great display of some old players showing their old skills,” said Ramoon. “We can’t move as fast as we used to, but they displayed what they had in the past. We have a lot of memories on this pitch. It allows Caymanians to reflect on our history and take pride in our coat of arms, and our youth should reflect on that always.”

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose says the event was a microcosm for the good diplomatic relations Cayman and Jamaica have maintained following its independence in 1969.

“It’s about celebrating the common bonds of sport, friendship and community that have run the tide of relationship between Cayman and Jamaica over the years. Mr. Hydes has brought out local legends to play over the years, so we wanted to enhance what he is doing globally. We are one community tonight as it should always be.”

Other legends in the competition were Italian Gianfranco Zola, Englishman Sean Davis (England), and Frenchman Pascal Chimbonda.

