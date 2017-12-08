Flow – Double Data Christmas
Freestyler Indi Cowie brings football flair to 2017 Arie Smith Football Camp

December 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
‘Football Freestyler’ Indi Cowie will bring her flair for the game to the 4th annual Arie Smith Football Camp 18th December. Cowie comes with a plethora of experience performing in stadiums like Old Trafford during halftime of a Chelsea/Manchester United game as well as in Canada during the 2015 Women’s World Cup. Last month, Cowie broke two Guinness World Records by logging 60 “around the world” juggles in a minute and 200 “sole juggles” in a minute, the most ever for a female.

“I’m so excited to be going to the 4th Annual Arie Smith Football Camp, it’s going to be awesome” said the energetic 23-year-old in a video to Cayman 27.

The camp will also feature two American women’s national players in Allie Long and Sofia Huerta. Footballers from ages 6 and up are invited to attend the camp from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

