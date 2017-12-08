Hastings out front early in first round of CIGA’s Junior National qualifiers

The first round of the RSM Junior National Team Qualifiers, held at the Ritz Carlton 3rd December saw some excellent scores posted.

In the first round, Justin Hastings took a significant lead over Derek Peene & Tom Dickens in the 14-15 division, shooting an impressive- 3 (69) from the white tees. Seasoned team member Aaron Jarvis was unable to play due to an ankle injury.

A competitive field highlights the 11-13 boys as eight players will compete for two spots. Andy Hastings commanded the first round with a 79 from the gold tees, followed by James Bould (80) Danny Lyne (87), Todd Purton (95), James Rees (98), Sam Mclean (101), Matthew Rees (106) and Zachary Barnett (120).

In the girls’ 11-13 division, Lauren Needham led after one round with an 85 from the red tees. Holly Mclean withdrew due to illness. Jenny Purton stood alone in the girls’ 14-15 division shooting 115 in her first National Team qualifying.

Joe Purton played solo in the 16-18 division shooting 83 off the blue tee.

The Junior National Team qualifiers will see golfers ages 11 through 18 competing in a series of four 18-hole tournaments, with the winners representing the Cayman Islands at the Caribbean Amateur Junior Championship held July 2018 in Jamaica. Two qualifying rounds will be held at the North Sound Golf Club and two at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Sixteen players in total will be selected.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

