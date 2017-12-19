Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Honda Civic stolen in Bodden Town

December 18, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Police are investigating the theft of another Honda Civic.

The vehicle was stolen from Manse Road in Bodden Town over the weekend.

According to the RCIPS the vehicle, similar to the one pictured, was taken between 10:30 p.m. Saturday (16 December) and 4 a.m. on Sunday (17 December.)

The Honda Civic is described as burgundy in color, it’s a 2000 model, registration is unknown.

Bodden Town police are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 649-2220

