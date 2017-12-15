Ironwood Development team assures project will continue, work to begin in March

Ironwood Developers assure they are still committed to the multi-million dollar golf course and resort project. They say work will begin in early March in Frank Sound. Ironwood Cayman CEO David Moffitt says the death of golf star Arnold Palmer, a key investor, put a delay in the project another key area of concern was the access road to the development.

Negotiations were underway with the government to build that road. Mr Moffitt said that too should be resolved soon. He said, “The road that is the access to is critical but not urgent. From the begin, we can go ahead and start and we believe that the road will get done by the time we are underway.” Mr Moffitt said construction of the golf resort is set to begin in March 2018. However the overall development will take about seven years to complete. It will also include a grocery store, retail stores, and active living homes for the elderly.

