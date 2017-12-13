Let’s Talk Sports: Academy SC’s Jack Brazil and Jonah Ebanks

Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
December 13, 2017
Jordan Armenise
We speak with 21-year old Jonah Ebank and Academy Head Coach Jack Brazil. Ebanks, the 2016-2017 CIFA Premier League’s top scorer, is just the second Caymanian ever to be invited to the upcoming MLS Combine for the Caribbean region, held in Florida January 2018. Coach Brazil gives his thoughts on the recently changed Premier League structure and how the inclusion of First Division teams has impacted clubs.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

