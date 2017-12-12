Enshrined in history: North Side unveils Ronald J. Forbes Playing Field

No amount of rain would keep the people of North Side and Cayman’s sports community from enshrining three-time Olympic hurdler and flag bearer Ronald J. Forbes into the country’s history books, renaming what was formerly Old Man Bay Playing Field in his honour, now the Ronald J. Forbes Playing Field.

“It’s a huge honor to know that the North Side community have stood behind me as long as I’ve been alive.”

As the wind gusted fiercely, cars piled into the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre, a quick alternative from the inclement weather. Teachers, students and government leaders scurried to reassemble the ceremony’s location. A familiar act of support Forbes says he will continue to repay.

“I want local kids, not just in the district but the entire Cayman Islands, to have a hero to look up to.”

North Side MLA Hon. Ezzard Miller says the country couldn’t have picked a better person.

“Well it’s a particular amount of pride for me to have the field after a North Sider and a Caymanian. What we are trying to do here is create heroes for the North Side kids to look up to.”

Athletes in attendance such as fellow Olympian Kemar Hyman said the honouring of his fellow countryman sends a positive message to all athletes.

“Seeing something like this would definitely motivate me, just like it would motivate me it would definitely motive other youngsters in high school or track and field or in other sports.”

Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation’s Ileann Powery says Forbes is a true inspiration.

“Such a small district, such a small island, you can come together and make such a big difference.”

Miller added he hopes the youth of Cayman can look to Forbes and realize their own potential.

“If Ronald can do it, you can do it. What it takes? Talk to Ronald. It’s takes commitment, it takes effort, it takes hard work but it can be done.”

