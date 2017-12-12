Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Sports

Enshrined in history: North Side unveils Ronald J. Forbes Playing Field

December 11, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

No amount of rain would keep the people of North Side and Cayman’s sports community from enshrining three-time Olympic hurdler and flag bearer Ronald J. Forbes into the country’s history books, renaming what was formerly Old Man Bay Playing Field in his honour, now the Ronald J. Forbes Playing Field.

“It’s a huge honor to know that the North Side community have stood behind me as long as I’ve been alive.”

As the wind gusted fiercely, cars piled into the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre, a quick alternative from the inclement weather. Teachers, students and government leaders scurried to reassemble the ceremony’s location. A familiar act of support Forbes says he will continue to repay.

“I want local kids, not just in the district but the entire Cayman Islands, to have a hero to look up to.”

North Side MLA Hon. Ezzard Miller says the country couldn’t have picked a better person.

“Well it’s a particular amount of pride for me to have the field after a North Sider and a Caymanian. What we are trying to do here is create heroes for the North Side kids to look up to.”

Athletes in attendance such as fellow Olympian Kemar Hyman said the honouring of his fellow countryman sends a positive message to all athletes.

“Seeing something like this would definitely motivate me, just like it would motivate me it would definitely motive other youngsters in high school or track and field or in other sports.”

Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation’s Ileann Powery says Forbes is a true inspiration.

“Such a small district, such a small island, you can come together and make such a big difference.”

Miller added he hopes the youth of Cayman can look to Forbes and realize their own potential.

“If Ronald can do it, you can do it. What it takes? Talk to Ronald.  It’s takes commitment, it takes effort, it takes hard work but it can be done.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: