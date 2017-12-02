Flow – Double Data Christmas
Major developments in Fete trial as one defendant walks free

December 1, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Major developments in the Fete trial today (1 December) as one defendant is found not guilty, another is removed from two charges and a third pleads guilty.

Today Leshawn Forrester is a free man.

He was one of the five accused in February’s shooting and assault outside Fete nightclub.

The jury found him not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Carlney Campbell.

Another defendant Tashika Mothen was declared as having no case to answer to on two charges due to insufficient evidence and Kashwayne Hewitt plead guilty on the basis that he admits to having the firearm in his possession on the night of the incident until its discovery on 10 February.

The trial is still ongoing with Tashika Mothen being the first of the defendants to take the witness stand today.

 

Felicia Rankin

