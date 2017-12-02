Flow – Double Data Christmas
Crime News

Three arson attacks in Winsor Park, police appeal for CCTV footage

December 1, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

 

Police are investigating three separate arson attacks in the Winsor Park area today involving three vehicles. Police said early this morning (1 December) officers responded to three reports of vehicles on fire, two on Williams Drive and one on Anthony Drive. They are appealing for any CCTV footage in the vicinity of the arson attacks between the hours of 4:30am and 5:30am.
Police are also asking members of the Windsor Park community, especially residents of Anthony and Williams Drives, for any information. You can call George Town police station at 949-4222 or confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: