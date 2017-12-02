Police confirm missing boater Thomas Bush is found alive and well in Honduras

North Side residents expressed joy today (1 December) as news spread that missing boater Thomas Bush, has been found in Honduras. Police today confirmed today Mr. Bush was found alive. Mr. Bush and another man, who is yet to be identified were reported missing at sea more than a month ago. They had been missing at sea since October 25th. North Side residents are pushing for more boater safety to prevent this from happening again.

Tasha General a friend of one of the missing men, Mr. Bush, says she is relieved to hear there are signs of life. “(He is a) friendly person in the community who I can talk to, it was very disheartening very sad at first to know our fellow Caymanians are lost at sea,” said Ms. General.

She added, “Guided by God’s hands and I think they should take into consideration of taking up god as an inspiration in their life right now being that they’ve found so long from sea.”

Fellow North Side resident, Paul Ebanks reflecting on the incident, said boaters should use this situation to learn proper etiquette protocol.

“I read about that and if that is true, that’s a good ending but it just reminds us all that what the rules are when you’re going to sea,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Retired seamen Burke Ebanks said people don’t recognize the power of the ocean.

“When I was younger you know, I could do anything I wanted out there I felt and I guess they felt the same way but he should never take that ocean for granted,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks encourages boaters to check the weather before going on the water and pay extra attention during hurricane season.

Police confirmed that Mr. Bush is currently in Honduras after being rescued from sea and is currently in good health.

