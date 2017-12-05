Flow – Double Data Christmas
NiCE Programme update

December 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Screening for the National Community Enhancement Programme is ongoing. Joining Kevin Morales (4 December) to discuss this year’s programme and its objectives is Public Works Training and Development Officer and NiCE Programme manager Levi Allen.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

