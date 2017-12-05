Screening for the National Community Enhancement Programme is ongoing. Joining Kevin Morales (4 December) to discuss this year’s programme and its objectives is Public Works Training and Development Officer and NiCE Programme manager Levi Allen.
-
Share This!
NiCE Programme update
December 4, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Cops investigate weekend sex attacks; Rape and attempted rape in West Bay
December 4, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.