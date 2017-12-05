Two tie for first place in 34th annual Lion’s Club spelling bee

After an intense battle of the bees, the spelling bees that is two teens ended up sharing the top spot at the 34th annual Lions Club Spelling Bee Competition.

On Thursday, the Lions of Club of Grand Cayman hosted the Spelling Bee at the Red Bay Church of God and Layman E. Scott senior High school’s Christon Asa Ferguson and Jelani Hanson from John Gray high school both spelled the word “Glossits” correctly in round 4 of the competition, ending the battle in a tie.

“Even us as adults will struggle at times to spell these words and like I said to the students in the opening, if a word got you in a competition, I’m guaranteeing by three o’clock this evening, that word would not get you again,” said President of the Lions Club, Ian Yearwood.

A total of 18 high school students participated in the event from both private and public schools.

