Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

Two tie for first place in 34th annual Lion’s Club spelling bee

December 4, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

After an intense battle of the bees, the spelling bees that is two teens ended up sharing the top spot at the 34th annual Lions Club Spelling Bee Competition.

On Thursday, the Lions of Club of Grand Cayman hosted the Spelling Bee at the Red Bay Church of God and Layman E. Scott senior High school’s Christon Asa Ferguson and Jelani Hanson from John Gray high school both spelled the word “Glossits” correctly in round 4 of the competition, ending the battle in a tie.

“Even us as adults will struggle at times to spell these words and like I said to the students in the opening, if a word got you in a competition, I’m guaranteeing by three o’clock this evening, that word would not get you again,” said President of the Lions Club, Ian Yearwood.

A total of 18 high school students participated in the event from both private and public schools.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: