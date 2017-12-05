Flow – Double Data Christmas
Culture News

Celebrating all things Caymanian

December 4, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

It’s a celebration of all things Caymanian and many in the land of soft, fresh breezes took time to reflect Sunday (3 December) for Cayman Thanksgiving.

For those who felt like heading out for some traditional fare, Cayman Cabana put together a special menu full of traditional dishes.

“We have a lot to be thankful for here in the Cayman Islands,” Cayman Cabana Owner Luigi Moxam said. “So we wanted to recognise a particular day, which is the first weekend of December every year, to acknowledge  Cayman Thanksgiving. I just came from a church service and looking back, talked to the Pastor about what things were like back in the day. It’s also about connecting and appreciating your heritage and your history. To see where we are right now, we have to be thankful for everything we have available to us right now in the Cayman Islands. This is the best place in the world to live.” 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: