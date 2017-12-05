Celebrating all things Caymanian

It’s a celebration of all things Caymanian and many in the land of soft, fresh breezes took time to reflect Sunday (3 December) for Cayman Thanksgiving.

For those who felt like heading out for some traditional fare, Cayman Cabana put together a special menu full of traditional dishes.

“We have a lot to be thankful for here in the Cayman Islands,” Cayman Cabana Owner Luigi Moxam said. “So we wanted to recognise a particular day, which is the first weekend of December every year, to acknowledge Cayman Thanksgiving. I just came from a church service and looking back, talked to the Pastor about what things were like back in the day. It’s also about connecting and appreciating your heritage and your history. To see where we are right now, we have to be thankful for everything we have available to us right now in the Cayman Islands. This is the best place in the world to live.”

