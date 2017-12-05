Veterans award Edna Moyle primary school

What training does a school child an adult and a veteran have to make them better at their work? Discipline.

It was questions like that, answered by the students from Edna Moyle Primary School in North Side, and earned them the Cayman Islands Veterans’ Association award on Friday (1 December).

The students were rewarded for participating in the project V-Corp quiz, it was created to build a relationship between the association and the education system.

“To take part in quizzes such as this so they can learn more about their history as Caymanians in their place in history,” said Kushanna Gentles, Edna Moyle Primary School.

“I just look at this and think of this the beginning of a good thing for everybody,” said Paul Ebanks, Vice President of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association.

The quiz was sent to all government schools and selected private schools, but only Edna Moyle Primary participated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

