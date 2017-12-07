Man held with 2 lbs of cocaine at ORIA

A 30-year-old Caymanian man is arrested with two pounds of cocaine.

According to a Customs statement issued this afternoon (6 December.) The Bodden Town man was arrested yesterday (5 December) morning when he arrived at the Owen Roberts International Airport on a domestic flight from Cayman Brac.

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the arrest was the result of a joint Customs and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service operation. He said investigations are continuing

