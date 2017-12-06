Miller defends Cayman, tells leaders to fix their tax systems first

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller defended Cayman today (5 December) as he participated in a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association session on tax transparency in London.

Mr. Miller, together with MLAs Chris Saunders and Barbara Conolly, are in the UK for a CPA training session on Public Accounts Committees and parliamentary procedures.

Today (5 December) the EU blacklist was raised during discussions prompting the Opposition Leader to set the record straight to parliamentarians present.

“I will identify the policies in my country and try to fix them. You try to identify the ones in your country and leave us alone. I think that’s fair,” Mr. Miller said.

Cayman’s delegation returns at the end of this week from the meeting.

