Miller defends Cayman, tells leaders to fix their tax systems first

December 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller defended Cayman today (5 December) as he participated in a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association session on tax transparency in London.
Mr. Miller, together with MLAs Chris Saunders and Barbara Conolly, are in the UK for a CPA training session on Public Accounts Committees and parliamentary procedures.
Today (5 December) the EU blacklist was raised during discussions prompting the Opposition Leader to set the record straight to parliamentarians present.
“I will identify the policies in my country and try to fix them. You try to identify the ones in your country and leave us alone. I think that’s fair,” Mr. Miller said.
Cayman’s delegation returns at the end of this week from the meeting.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

