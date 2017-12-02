Flow – Double Data Christmas
News Politics

Miller heads to London for PAC training

December 1, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller, Opposition MLA Chris Saunders and Government MLA Barbara Conolly will join with members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s Public Accounts Committee meeting in London next week.. He says he plans to take some of his concerns about House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush’s statements about the running of our PAC to the association for comment. Tonight he joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales on Top Story to discuss his trip.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: